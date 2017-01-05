Passenger on LIRR train that derailed files $5M lawsuit for injuries

NEW YORK — A passenger who was on the LIRR train that derailed at Atlantic Terminal has filed a $5 million lawsuit against the commuter rail.

Clifford Jones is seeking $5 million in damages for injuries he sustained during the crash, according his attorney Sanford Rubenstein of Rubenstein & Rynecki.

Jones said he was in the last car of the train and had stood up just as the crash happened, according to the New York Daily News.

He said he fell forward and hit the seat in front of him before he fell into the aisle.

“I have neck, shoulder and knee pain,” Jones told the Daily News. “It was like a horror scene. A lot of people were crying, upset.”

This is the first lawsuit filed against LIRR on Wednesday’s minor train derailment.

The LIRR train from Far Rockaway, Queens was pulling into Atlantic Terminal during Wednesday morning commute when it hit the bumping block at the end of the track. One truck and one axle ran off the track.

More than 100 people suffered minor injuries. The most serious injury was a broken leg, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Wednesday.

A NTSB spokesman said during a news conference Thursday the train was going more than 10 mph when the speed limit was 5 mph for that portion of the track.

The train engineer told investigators he is “unable to recall” hitting the bumper at the end of the track, but does remember pulling into the station and controlling the speed of the train, the spokesman said.

Jones’ Attorney Sanford Rubenstein said, “The NTSB must find the cause of this crash so disastrous such as this won’t happen again.”