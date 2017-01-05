This video was created by ATTN, a partner of Tribune Media.
Normal pregnancies don’t exist
-
Pizza is a vegetable?
-
The truth about minimum wage and job creation
-
We should celebrate female breadwinners, not alienate them
-
America is addicted to clutter
-
We spend too much time indoors
-
-
Vine, social media tool for sharing 6-second videos, to shut down
-
TV-style programming could be coming to Facebook
-
Heroin horror: Facebook video captures unconscious couple on sidewalk
-
FBI director: Stats don’t back up claims about police shooting epidemic
-
After year in intensive care, ‘miracle child’ nicknamed ‘Baby Bun’ goes home
-
-
Meet the baby who was born twice
-
What will happen to President Obama’s Twitter handle?
-
Chilling viral video may show woman missing since 2009