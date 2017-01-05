‘Stronger than ever’: Mom sheds more than 100 pounds after heart-breaking divorce

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KATY, Texas — Betsy Ayala needed to make a change in her life.

"Your circumstances right now do not define your future," Ayala told NewsFix, quoting the statement helped her lose more than 100 pounds over the last three years.

After having struggled with her weight throughout her 20s, Ayala, now 34, maxed out at 262 pounds while pregnant with her daughter. After giving birth, Ayala battled postpartum depression.

Then turning the holidays that year, she learned something that would change her life.

"Two days after Christmas, I found my husband at the time was being unfaithful and it kind of turned my world upside down," she said.

Though the couple at first tried to make it work, they eventually divorced.

Ayala had already started working out and using Herbalife Nutritional Shakes. Eventually what started as a goal to get back to her pre-pregnancy weight turned into a 103-pound weight loss.

"I didn't do it to get back at him," Ayala said. "Initially, of course, when you're angry, you're like, 'Oh my god, just watch what I'm gonna do,' but I think I did it for myself and for my daughter."

Ayala hopes her journey teaches her 3-year-old daughter about persistence.

"Going through the struggles, you come back stronger than ever because those things that happened to you, happen to you for a reason — for you to grow and learn," she said. "I want her to know more than anything that resilience is in you."

Ayala said she has a good relationship with her ex-husband and that he is a supportive father to their daughter.