6-year-old girl orders dollhouse and cookies from Amazon’s Alexa, racks up big bill

TEXAS — A 6-year-old girl racked up a hefty bill during a conversation with Alexa, Amazon’s voice-activated device.

The device’s app logs the conversations had with the gadget and revealed that Brooke Neitzel was not only putting in order, but she was appreciative.

“Can you play dollhouse with me and get me a dollhouse?” she asked.

“I love you,” she told Alexa.

The dollhouse arrived, along with four pounds of cookies.

The family is calling it a teachable moment. They have now activated parental control requiring a four-digit code for purchases and have set rules for their kids.

The family kept the cookies but will not be keeping the dollhouse, a $170 Kidcraft Sparkle Mansion.

“It’s Christmas time. (I said), ‘Let’s give it to somebody else.’ She agreed. We are narrowing down the choices of who she would like to give it to,” said Megan Neitzel, Brooke’s mom.

Amazon said shopping settings can be managed via its Alexa app, including turning off voice purchasing and creating a confirmation code to be required before any order. The company said any accidental physical orders can be returned for free.