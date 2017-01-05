× LIRR train in minor derailment at Atlantic Terminal was going over 10 mph, NTSB says

NEW YORK — The LIRR train that crashed into the track’s bumping block at Atlantic Terminal Wednesday was going more than 10 mph at the time, a spokesman for the National Transportation Safety Board said.

The speed limit for that portion of the track was 5 mph, according to the NTSB.

A spokesman said at a news conference Thursday investigators have been examining the scene and a train cars to determine what caused the crash.

The train’s event recorders have been recovered but the recorder for the lead car that was involved in the minor derailment has been “compromised.”

The train engineer was interviewed Thursday and told federal investigators he doesn’t recall striking the bumper but does remember pulling into the station, the spokesman said.

More than 100 people were injured when the LIRR train from Far Rockaway, Queens hit a bumping block at the end of the track during Wednesday rush hour.

“It was a train that didn’t stop when it was supposed to. (It) hit the bumping block at a fairly low rate of speed,” the Gov. Andrew Cuomo said at the scene Wednesday.