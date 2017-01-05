New York should increase child care tax credit, Gov. Cuomo proposes

ALBANY, N.Y. — New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo wants to make child care more affordable for middle-class families, he announced Thursday.

He says his plan would more than double the average child care benefit for households earning between $60,000 and $150,000 annually. The plan would help more than 200,000 families statewide.

“Far too many parents have to sacrifice working to build their family’s financial future because affordable, high quality day care is financially out of reach,” Cuomo said. “This newly enhanced credit will make it easier for more New Yorkers to be able to secure day care for their children and able to enter or stay in the work force with peace of mind.”

The plan would supplement the already existing New York State Child and Dependent Care Tax Credit program. That program offers a maximum benefit of 110 percent of the federal credit for taxpayers with incomes below $25,000.

This is Cuomo’s third proposal of 2017.

Earlier this week, he was joined by Sen. Bernie Sanders to propose free tuition at public colleges for New York students whose families earn less than $125,000 a year.

He announced the plan ahead of a series of state-of-the-state addresses next week when he is expected to detail his proposals for the year.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.