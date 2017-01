Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The latest viral video features a local celebrity!

Basketball player "Manilove" shows off his moves against random pedestrians.... and he's not even five feet tall!

Jahmani Swanson is no stranger to all of the attention - He's been taking it to the hoops for years in games from coast to coast.

"Manilove" joins us this morning to put Scott’s Hoop Dreams to the test!