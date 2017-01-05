Arrest made in Williamsburg double stabbing that left one man dead and his brother injured

WILLIAMSBURG, Brooklyn — Police arrested a 22-year-old man Wednesday night for a Williamsburg double stabbing that left one man dead, officials said.

Police charged Franklin Paredes with assault, attempted murder and criminal possession of a weapon. The stabbings happened after a fight during a recreational soccer game on Dec. 11 spilled out onto the street, police said.

Delvin Martinez, a 31-year-old Brooklyn resident, was fatally stabbed in the torso and neck, police said. He later died in the hospital. Martinez’ 29-year old brother was also stabbed in the torso, neck and face. He suffered critical, but non-fatal injuries and was treated at Woodhull Hospital.

Paredes is being held in a city jail. It couldn’t be determined if he has an attorney.