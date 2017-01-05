‘Armed and dangerous’ man sought after SI shootout with police; 2nd gunman wounded, in custody
Arrest made in Williamsburg double stabbing that left one man dead and his brother injured

January 5, 2017

WILLIAMSBURG, Brooklyn — Police arrested a 22-year-old man Wednesday night for a Williamsburg double stabbing that left one man dead, officials said.

Williamsburg double stabbing leaves 1 dead, 1 critically injured: police (NYPD)

Police charged Franklin Paredes with assault, attempted murder and criminal possession of a weapon. The stabbings happened after a fight during a recreational soccer game on Dec. 11 spilled out onto the street, police said.

Delvin Martinez, a 31-year-old Brooklyn resident, was fatally stabbed in the torso and neck, police said. He later died in the hospital.  Martinez’ 29-year old brother was also stabbed in the torso, neck and face.  He suffered critical,  but non-fatal injuries and was treated at Woodhull Hospital.

Paredes is being held in a city jail. It couldn’t be determined if he has an attorney.