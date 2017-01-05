Amazon announces Manhattan bookstore for 2017

MANHATTAN — Online retail giant Amazon has old school brick-and-mortar plans for 2017.

The company says it will open Amazon Books at Columbus Circle later this year, a spokeswoman confirmed Thursday. The store will be Amazon’s first in New York. It already has retail locations in Seattle, Portland, Oregon, and San Diego.

Amazon is also planning to open additional sites in Massachusetts, Illinois and New Jersey. Their first location opened in November 2015.

Books in Amazon stores come with the added benefit of reviews. Cards with Amazon.com customer ratings line the rows of bookshelves.

Prices will be similar to online prices offered to Prime customers. Kindle devices will also be available for purchase.

The Amazon Books location is part of the company’s continued expansion. Amazon has its sights set on opening its first drive-up grocery store in Seattle this year.