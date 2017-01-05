5 people injured in multi-vehicle crash in the Bronx

ALLERTON, The Bronx — Five people, including a pedestrian, were injured when three cars crashed in the Bronx Thursday night, FDNY said.

The three vehicles collided on Boston Road near Wallace Avenue shortly before 9 p.m., according to FDNY. Four people who were trapped in the cars after the crash were removed.

Three people were critically injured. One person is in serious but stable condition, FDNY said.

A pedestrian who was also injured suffered minor injuries. The individual was treated at the scene.