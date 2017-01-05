1 person wounded in police-involved shooting on Staten Island

CHARLESTON, Staten Island – One person was wounded in a police-involved shooting in Staten Island overnight Thursday, according to the NYPD.

It happened in the vicinity of 24 Androvette Street around 1:20 a.m.

The person was taken to a local hospital where the condition is unknown.

Police are possibly looking for a second individual.

This shooting by police would be the third in less than two days. Police fatally shot a teenager who was firing his gun inside a Crown Heights lounge Wednesday morning. Less than seven hours earlier, on Tuesday, a 63-year-old man who allegedly charged at police with a large knife was shot and killed by responding officers.

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.