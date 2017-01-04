Teacher fatally struck by school bus, SUV crossing busy Brooklyn intersection

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BROOKLYN – Kings Highway is one of Brooklyn's most chaotic – and deadly – crossroads.

"Especially this corner every week there's near misses or accidents," Simon Gifter, a resident of the area said. "There's always something."

At 6:45 a.m. where Nostrand Avenue meets Kings Highway, Hermanda Booker tried to walk across Nostrand when she was hit by a white SUV and then hit again by a school bus. The 29-year-old died of her injuries at Beth Israel Hospital.

Aaron Malko works at Nostrad Avenue Pizzeria. He navigates this notorious intersection everyday.

"I'll be honest with you I find myself running to try to cross the street before I get hit by a car a few times," Malko said.

Gifter says the problem is that driver can't see the pedestrians and the pedestrians can't see the drivers. He also knows the neighborhood well. In recent years he's become so concerned about the safety along Kings Highway that he started documenting dangerous drivers. He shares the videos on social media for everyone to see.

"Kings Highway is notorious for accidents," Gifter said. "Speeders. There's a lot of issues from Flatbush Avenue all the way to Coney Island Avenue. That two-mile stretch is very bad."

Gifter points to a wild ride that happened just two days ago on Kings Highway and East 34th Street. A minivan plowed right over what's supposed to be a pedestrian plaza.

"The area needs enforcement to get reckless drivers off the road," Gifter said.

He shared footage of near miss after miss, crazy collisions. In one video, a car sideswiped another onto the sidewalk. And in another, different driver ignored three red lights.

City Councilman Jumaane Williams is well aware of what's going and is working on it.

"We're trying to get more enforcement on the traffic," Williams said.

For the father of Tuesday morning's victim – safety improvements did not come soon enough. Hermanda Booker was a new teacher with big dreams that will now never be fulfilled.

"She wanted a doctorate in education and this was the end result." her father told PIX11.