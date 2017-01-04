Probiotics, chia seeds, tumeric, apple cider vinegar: Holistic health trends to aid diet and lose weight

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Gastroenterologist and weight loss specialist Dr. Prem Chattoo says there are a few things that you can add to your daily diet to help you live healthier.

They include:

Probiotics like kefir and kombucha, which can help regulate and detoxify the colon

Chia seeds, which are a great source of omega 3 fatty acids and are high in fiber, which detoxifies the heart and arteries as well as the colon.

Tumeric is an anti-inflammatory that helps in arthritis and acute inflammatory pain and possible gout.

Apple Cider Vinegar is an acid that can kill bacteria and treat hemorrhoid flares

