NYPD investigates deadly police-involved shooting in Crown Heights

CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn – Authorities are investigating a fatal police-involved shooting in Brooklyn – the second in the borough in less than eight hours.

This shooting happened at 972 Atlantic Ave. around 3:40 a.m. The circumstances of the shooting are unclear at this time.

There has been a police involved shooting at 972 Atlantic Ave #Brooklyn @NYPD77Pct @NYPDBklynNorth. DCPI rep on the way. More info to follow pic.twitter.com/ns1VAHLdSH — Sgt. Carlos Nieves (@NYPDNieves) January 4, 2017

The victim, whose identity is unknown at this time, was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

At around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday, police officers responding to a non-violent emotionally disturbed person in Canarsie fatally shot a 63-year-old man after he charged at them with a 13-inch knife.

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.