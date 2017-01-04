Man dragged by armed men, kidnapped from Bronx barbershop is ID’d as search continues: police

MIDDLETOWN PELHAM BAY, the Bronx — The image and identity of a 34-year-old man dragged from a Bronx barber shop and kidnapped by armed men was released by police searching for the victim Wednesday.

Russell Lowe was forcibly taken by a group of men, at least one of whom had a firearm, from 2936 Wilkinson Ave. around 2:11 p.m. Tuesday, police said.

The assailants put Lowe into a 2014 black Toyota Sienna with New York license plates and fled southbound on Westchester Avenue, according to police.

Lowe was initially followed by a group of men before entering the Continental Grooming Salon, where they demanded his money, police sources said Tuesday.

He attempted to hide in a bathroom when the group, described by police as men in their 20s and 30s, allegedly broke in, grabbed him and took off.

Lowe, a Bronx resident, is described as standing 5 feet 8 inches tall, weighing 170 pounds, with medium complexion, black hair and brown eyes.

