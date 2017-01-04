Man dragged by armed men, kidnapped from Bronx barbershop is ID’d as search continues: police

Posted 6:44 AM, January 4, 2017, by

MIDDLETOWN PELHAM BAY, the Bronx — The image and identity of a 34-year-old man dragged from a Bronx barber shop and kidnapped by armed men was released by police searching for the victim Wednesday.

Russell Lowe, pictured, was kidnapped from a Bronx barbershop on Jan. 3, 2017, according to police. (NYPD)

Russell Lowe, pictured, was kidnapped from a Bronx barbershop on Jan. 3, 2017, according to police. (NYPD)

Russell Lowe was forcibly taken by a group of men, at least one of whom had a firearm, from 2936 Wilkinson Ave. around 2:11 p.m. Tuesday, police said.

The assailants put Lowe into a 2014 black Toyota Sienna with New York license plates and fled southbound on Westchester Avenue, according to police.

Lowe was initially followed by a group of men before entering the Continental Grooming Salon, where they demanded his money, police sources said Tuesday.

Continental Grooming Salon in the Bronx is pictured. (Google Maps)

Continental Grooming Salon in the Bronx is pictured. (Google Maps)

He attempted to hide in a bathroom when the group, described by police as men in their 20s and 30s, allegedly broke in, grabbed him and took off.

Lowe, a Bronx resident, is described as standing 5 feet 8 inches tall, weighing 170 pounds, with medium complexion, black hair and brown eyes.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

Related stories