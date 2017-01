BROOKLYN — A LIRR train derailed at Atlantic Terminal in Brooklyn during Wednesday morning commute.

The derailment happened around 8:30 a.m., New York City Emergency Management said.

Roads near Atlantic and Flatbush Avenues have been closed.

It’s unclear how many people were injured.

.@MTA LIRR train derailment: emergency personnel/traffic & transit delays/road closures near Atlantic Ave & Flatbush Ave, BK — NYCEM – Notify NYC (@NotifyNYC) January 4, 2017

Atlantic Avenue Terminal is insane right now because of the passenger train derailment https://t.co/OE9Z3fegIM — Don Draper (@MarshallBPierce) January 4, 2017

