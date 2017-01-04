Bronx cheerleaders qualify for Nationals — but need help getting there

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

THE BRONX — The motto for the Monroe High School cheerleaders is "No luck, just skills" -- but right now, they need some luck and money -- for their trip to Nationals.

In December, they competed and beat several squads to make it all the way to Nationals in Florida this February.

They are the first Bronx public high school to make it.

But they need airfare and money for hotel expenses -- $30,000 in total for the team of 25 kids, ages 15-17.

"Many of them have difficult lives outside of school and so participating in this team means a lot to them," said Emarilix Lopez, the Principal of Monroe High School.

If you want to help the team go to Nationals contribute at https://www.gofundme.com/eagleschasedreams.

If you have a story reach out to Monica Morales at monica@pix11.com.