Baby found dead in East Harlem drug treatment facility, police say

EAST HARLEM, Manhattan – Police are investigating the death of a 1-year-old boy who was found dead inside a drug treatment center in East Harlem, according to authorities.

The NYPD said officers responded to call of person in cardiac arrest at Odyssey House on E. 121st Street around 1:10 p.m. Tuesday. Upon arrival, they found a baby unconscious and unresponsive inside the lobby of the rehab facility.

The child was taken to Harlem Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

There were physical injuries but the medical examiner will determine the cause of death.

The name of the baby is being withheld pending family notification, police said.