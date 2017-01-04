Autopsy reveals Queens toddler’s cause of death

ELMHURST, Queens — An autopsy has revealed the cause of death of a 1-year-old girl who was killed in her Queens home Tuesday night.

The child, Sanggye Lhakyi, died from ligature strangulation, according to the NYC Office of Chief Medical Examiner.

Authorities have arrested the mother for allegedly killing her daughter.

Shangbo Xiangshengjie, 33, was charged with the murder of Sanggye Lhakyi, 1, according to authorities.

Officers responded to a house on Elmhurst Avenue around 6 p.m. Tuesday where EMS pronounced the child dead at the scene.

Xiangshengjie was taken into custody.

Another child, a 1-year-old boy, was found Tuesday inside a drug treatment center in East Harlem around 1:10 p.m.

That child’s cause of death has not yet been determined.