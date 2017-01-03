Woman slashed by purse-snatcher: ‘At first I thought it was a joke’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LOWER MANHATTAN — A young woman who was slashed by a purse snatcher in South Street Seaport shared details about the attack with PIX11 News Tuesday and her call for the public to help find the attacker.

"At first I thought someone was trying to play a joke on me but then I saw the knife and realized it wasn't," Melissa Leslie recalled.

She was walking to meet friends along Water Street at about 7:45 p.m. Monday when a man came up from behind and ordered her to give him her purse.

She complied but then he pulled out a knife and held it to her throat.

"Pretty shaken up, pretty terrified," the 25-year-old bartender said.

Leslie said in the process of him trying to take her purse, he "knicked" her hand. That wound required nine stitches to close.

Surveillance video captured the attack running toward Bleekman Street, clutching Leslie's purse under his arm.

He's described as being about 30 years old, 5 feet 8 inches tall and 160 pounds, police said. He was last seen wearing a dark blue hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans, black shoes and possibly a dark cap.

Anyone with information in the case is urged to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).