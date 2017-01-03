Video shows officer slamming student to ground at North Carolina school

ROLESVILLE, N.C. — A male police officer has been placed on administrative leave after a video surfaced showing him slamming a female student to the ground at a North Carolina high school Tuesday morning.

Rolesville Mayor Frank Eagles said the school resource officer at Rolesville High School was placed on administrative leave Tuesday after the 8-second video was posted on Twitter.

The video shows the officer, surrounded by students, lifting and then slamming the girl to the floor, then pulling her to her feet and leading her away.

The second video shows two girls fighting each other, eventually ending up on the floor. The girls were throwing punches, kicking, and clawing at each other.

Rolesville Police released a statement Tuesday night saying a fight took place about 7:10 a.m. in the cafeteria area between two female students.

The video, which was later posted to Twitter, doesn’t show what led up to or followed the incident.

Additional video footage may later be released, as Eagles says all Rolesville police officers received body cameras in August.

Mayor Eagles says the officer has been assigned to the school since it opened in 2013. About 2,200 students in 9th through 12th grades attend the school.

The mayor says officials also will review any school security video.

Meanwhile, the ACLU labeled it a disturbing use of force and appealed through Twitter for information from witnesses.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.