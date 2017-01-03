Suspect identified in fatal New Year’s Day hit-and-run in Brooklyn

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EAST NEW YORK, Brooklyn — Police on Tuesday identified a suspect in a fatal New Year's Day hit-and-run in Brooklyn.

Tedangelo Jerome, 23, is being sought by police in connection to the Sunday's deadly incident.

The 53-year-old victim, who remains unidentified, was crossing Conduit Boulevard at Pine Street around 5:08 a.m. when he was struck by a car traveling eastbound, police said.

The driver of the 2007 Lexus sedan then struck a guardrail before coming to a stop and fleeing on foot, according to police.

Jerome has been identified by police as the vehicle owner.

He is described as standing 5 foot 10 inches tall, weighing 215 pounds and last seen wearing all black.

This was the second fatal hit-and-run to occur within hours of the new year.

In Queens, another pedestrian was killed. Police on Tuesday also released images of the vehicle sought in that incident.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).