Steam pipe problems spur street closures on Upper East Side

UPPER EAST SIDE, Manhattan — Emergency crews are on the scene of a partial street collapse on the Upper East Side Tuesday morning, police said.

The collapse is being blamed on “steam pipe problems.”

It has forced the closure of East 65th Street between Lexington and Third avenues, police said. Water has been shut down to the area.

A spokesperson for Con Edison said utility crews are on the scene.

As of 11:15 a.m., the situation was not disrupting MTA service.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.