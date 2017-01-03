SI woman with development disabilities, known for viral photo in leash, missing since Christmas Eve

THE BRONX – A 23-year-old Staten Island woman who has developmental disabilities has been reported missing to police.

Anna Teshu, who lives in a group home in Mariners Harbor, was last seen in her mother’s Bronx residence on Christmas Eve around 10:30 p.m., police said.

Teshu is about 5 feet 4 inches tall, 140 pounds, with a full-figured build and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black jacket, a black shirt and black boots.

She and her fiancee Nathan Riely triggered some controversy in 2015 when Teshu appeared in a leash next to him at the Staten Mall, earning the notorious “leash couple” moniker .

Teshu was arrested for animal cruelty charges about a month later after her Riely’s German Shepard was found dead in a car. However, Teshu wasn’t charged because she was deemed “mentally unfit” by a Staten Island judge, SI Live reported.

Anyone with information in regards to the missing person is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).