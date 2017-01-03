No Pants Subway Ride 2017: When and how to join the nearly nude prank

Posted 5:22 PM, January 3, 2017, by , Updated at 05:34PM, January 3, 2017

NEW YORK — New Yorkers are about to strip down and hop on the train for the 16th annual No Pants Subway Ride.

This Sunday, straphangers will be traveling in the almost-buff as part of the Improv Everywhere escapade.

What’s required of you: Bring a MetroCard and a backpack or bag, a willingness to take off your pants and the ability to keep a straight face. Wear winter clothes otherwise, as the high is forecast to be about 29 degrees.

When: 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 8; followed by an after party at Bar 13

Where: There are seven spots in Manhattan, Brooklyn and Queens where participants will meet to start their journey. It’s a production, so be sure to read all the rules and familiarize yourself with the game plan.

  • Astoria: Meet at Hoyt Playground
  • Brooklyn: Meet by the Old Stone House
  • Downtown Manhattan: Meet at Foley Square
  • Midtown Manhattan: Meet at Hudson Yards Park on 34th Street
  • Queens: Meet at the Unisphere in Flushing Meadows Park
  • Uptown Manhattan: Meet at the Great Hill in Central Park
  • Williamsburg / Bushwick: Meet at Maria Hernandez Park

Why: Just because. It began in 2002 as a prank organized by seven friends and grew into an “international celebration of silliness.”

No RSVP is required, but you can declare your dedication on this Facebook event page. The pants-free ride is happening in dozens of other cities, too. Click here to see where.