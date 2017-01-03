New York man uses bodybuilding weight for murder, calls 911 ‘I think I killed my friend’: police

ONEONTA, N.Y. — Authorities say an upstate New York man used a bodybuilding weight to kill his friend and then called 911 to report the slaying.

Police in the city of Oneonta tell The Daily Star that 24-year-old Joshua Underwood used a heavy weight to beat Mark Morrison to death early Sunday. Authorities say he then went to a convenience store, called Otsego County 911 and told dispatchers, “I think I killed my friend.”

Officials say officers found the 52-year-old Morrison’s body in his bed in an apartment building that he managed.

Underwood was charged with second-degree murder. He’s being held in the county jail on $50,000 cash bail. His public defender wasn’t available for comment.

Police say they’re investigating the motive for the slaying.