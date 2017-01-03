Megyn Kelly to leave Fox News for new role at NBC: report

Megyn Kelly is said to be leaving Fox News for NBC to take on a broad role for an undisclosed amount, according to NBC News.

An NBC news release said Kelly will take on a triple role at the network, hosting her own daytime news and discussion program, anchoring an in-depth Sunday night news magazine show and participating in special political programming and other major news coverage.

The daytime program will air Monday through Friday, according to an NBC news release. The show’s time slot is yet to be announced.

Details about her other roles at the network are forthcoming as well.

Kelly is rumored to have been “wooed away” by NBC News Chairman Andrew Lack, according to a New York Times report. Her contract with Fox News is not officially up until the summer.

During negotiations for a potential departure for Kelly, NBC made it clear that they could not match her promised $20 million yearly salary offered by Fox, according to a Times report. Her new annual salary at NBC has not been disclosed, but even a slight raise would place Kelly among television’s highest paid journalists.

At this point, it is also unclear when Kelly’s proposed daytime program will run or how NBC affiliates will carry it, according to the Times. People familiar with the negotiations said NBC is confident there will be no problem when it comes to program distribution.

The show is expected to be a mix of news, interviews, and panel discussions covering more than just government and politics.

Kelly’s departure from Fox News comes after a tumultuous period at the network due to the departure of founding chairman Roger Ailes, who was ousted after several women made allegations he had sexually harassed them. Kelly was one of the Fox personalities to make an allegation against Ailes.

Kelly became a trending topic on Twitter within 10 minutes of the Times report being published.