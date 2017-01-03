Man sought in attempted rape of Ditmas Park woman

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DITMAS PARK, Brooklyn – Cops are looking for a man who tried to a rape woman inside her apartment building Sunday night, police said.

The 22-year-old woman was walking to her Ditmas Park apartment around 10:30 p.m. when she encountered an unidentified man who entered the building with her, according to the NYPD. As they were entering the building's elevator, the man tried to talk to her. When the elevator arrived at her floor, the man began to grab the woman, threw her down to the ground and attempted to remove her pants, police said.

The victim screamed and the attacker fled when the elevator doors opened, police said. She was treated and released by EMS at the scene.

There are no arrests at this time. The incident is being investigated by the Brooklyn Special Victims Squad.

The culprit, who has black short length hair, is described to be approximately 20 years old, about 5 feet 9 inches and 160 pounds. He was wearing black work boots, blue-hooded jacket and blue jeans.

Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).