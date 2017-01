Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CANARSIE, Brooklyn — Police shot a man who allegedly charged at them with a knife in Brooklyn, police sources say.

The shooting happened on 99th Street in Canarsie around 10 p.m.

Police sources say the man starting walking toward the police officers with the knife in his hand.

The man is expected to survive.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting were not immediately clear.

This is a developing story, check back for updated information.