Video released of vehicle sought in fatal New Year’s Day hit-and-run in Queens

SPRINGFIELD GARDENS, Queens — Images released Tuesday show the vehicle police say is responsible for fatally striking a pedestrian in Queens on New Year's Day.

Thomas Bradley Jr., 52, was crossing South Conduit Avenue at Rockaway Boulevard, bordering Queens' Springfield Gardens and Rochdale neighborhoods, when he was struck by a vehicle around 2:15 a.m. Sunday, according to police, who initially said the incident happened about 20 minutes later.

He suffered severe injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene by EMS.

The vehicle who struck Bradley was traveling eastbound before fleeing the scene, police said.

It is described as a red Ford Mustang, with damage to the front passenger side of the vehicle and a missing passenger side mirror.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting http://www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).