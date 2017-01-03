From homeless to hopeful: Single mom gets dream chance to finish school

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

STATEN ISLAND — Three months ago, Diamond Mitchell didn't know where she would sleep at night with her toddler.

She would sleep on trains, looking for food and shelter, and now she is now fighting for a new life.

Mitchell is one of eight women who live in a homeless shelter for pregnant women in Staten Island run by the nonprofit called Good Counsel.

Like so many other single moms, she has a dream of going back to school and becoming a medical assistant.

"I have to set a good example for my daughter. I want her to be strong and do better than I have been doing," Mitchell said.

PIX11 News wanted to help her accomplish her dream, so we reached out to the College of Staten Island.

The vice president of the university has good news for Mitchell. Through their continuing studies Ready program, they will fully fund Mitchell's tuition to become a medical assistant.

"That's mission of the college of Staten Island, to help people with humble beginnings get the opportunity to ascend," Kenichi Iwama, Esq., vice president of the College of Staten Island, said.

The Ready program is generously funded through the Petrie Foundation and the Staten Island Foundation. It helps 18- to 24-year-olds in Staten Island have greater access to the college through workforce development programs.

