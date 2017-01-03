Enjoy a sweet treat on National Chocolate Covered Cherry Day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It's the national holiday recognized by the National Confectioners Association and celebrated by millions of people across the country. Jan. 3 is National Chocolate Covered Cherry Day.

Chocolate Works in Bellmore, Long Island, helped PIX11 celebrate by showing us how they make their sweet treats and more.

An extension of New York-based 5th Avenue Chocolatiere, Chocolate Works transforms the corner candy shop into an interactive chocolate factory experience. Visitors can indulge in a hands-on experience molding, decorating, dipping, and crafting their own candy creations.

They also host on-site parties and workshops. For more information: www.chocolateworks.com