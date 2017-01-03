Cuomo, Sanders to propose free tuition at New York state colleges: report

NEW YORK — Gov. Andrew Cuomo is expected to announce Tuesday a plan that will offer free tuition at New York state colleges for middle- and low-income New Yorkers, according to a New York Times report.

Any college student from a family that makes less than $125,000 annually will be eligible for free tuition through the new Excelsior Scholarship at any New York state or city university starting this fall. Funds given to students will be used to complete tuition payments by supplementing existing state and federal loan and grant programs, according to anonymous sources from the governor’s office who spoke with the Times.

Cuomo is expected to announce the plan alongside Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT), a vocal champion of free college tuition and critic of student debt.

PIX11’s Facebook page will air a press conference with the governor at LaGuardia Community College scheduled for 10:30 a.m.

The plan is expected to begin a three-year rollout in the fall, but will require legislative approval. If it’s approved, the Cuomo administration expects that nearly one million New York families will qualify for the plan, according to the Times.

The total cost of the Excelsior Scholarship could potentially be $163 million, but the Cuomo administration said that estimate could be too low or too high. Total cost will depend on how many families participate.

The plan, if approved, will also reportedly be paid for by nearly $1 billion provided by the state through its tuition assistance program, according to the Times. Those awards are capped at $5,165 and many of the awards are smaller.

Current tuition costs at four-year State University schools for state residents is $6,470. Two-year community college programs cost $4,350. City University schools cost roughly the same.