Cops seek man who robbed, slashed woman in South Street Seaport

LOWER MANHATTAN – Police are on the hunt for a man who robbed and slashed a woman on her way home in South Street Seaport Monday night, authorities said.

The 25-year-old woman was walking in front of 217 Water St. around 7:45 p.m. when she felt a tug on her purse and saw a knife being held at her throat, police said. The individual demanded the purse and she complied before he slashed the back of her right hand and ran away, according to police. Surveillance video provided by police caught him fleeing toward Beekman Street after the assault.

She was taken to a local hospital where she received nine stitches for the cut on her hand. The stolen pursue contained cash, bank cards and a pair of glasses.

The attacker is described to be about 30 years old, 5 feet 8 inches tall and about 160 pounds. He was last seen wearing a dark blue hoody, blue jeans, black shoes and possibly a dark cap.

Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).