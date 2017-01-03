Charles Manson seriously ill, moved from prison to hospital: sources

CENTRAL VALLEY, Calif. — Charles Manson has been transported from Corcoran State Prison to a local hospital Tuesday, sources tell the Los Angeles Times.

Sources say the man, infamous for the Manson Family murders in 1969, was admitted for an undisclosed medical issue.

One of the sources tells the L.A. Times Manson is seriously ill, but would not provide specific details.

Manson is serving nine life sentences for conspiracy to commit the murders of seven people – all of which were carried out at his instruction.

He has been denied parole 12 times and his next hearing will be in 2027, when he will be 92 years old. He has been in prison since 1971.

