Bayonne man charged in strangulation of 69-year-old mother on New Year’s Eve: Prosecutor

BAYONNE, N.J. – A man was charged in the New Year’s Eve killing of his mother inside their home at a Bayonne public housing complex, the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office announced Monday night.

Michael Metro, 49, faces first degree murder charges for strangling his mother, Kathleen Metro, 69, Hudson County prosecutor Ester Suarez said in a press release.

Bayonne police officers were dispatched to the Pamrapo Gardens Public Housing Complex around 10:50 p.m. Saturday on a 911 call of a man injured in the courtyard behind that building, officials said. Upon arrival, officers found Michael Metro with injuries to his upper body and then discovered an open third-floor apartment window above the area where Metro was found.

Upon entering the apartment, they found the lifeless body of a woman, later identified as Kathleen Metro, lying on the floor with injuries to her upper torso, according to officials.

The medical examiner determined the cause of death was asphyxiation and the manner of death was homicide.

Metro remains at a local hospital where he is being detained. A court judge granted him no bail option, officials said.