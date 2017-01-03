Achieve New Year’s resolution success with these fitness tips

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Fitness is the number one New Year's resolution. Sticking to it requires proper planning and preparation! Here to make sure the scales are tipped in our favor is Limor Suss from trendsgirl.com.

1) Gym Bag - Get a bag designated for the gym and if you remove something, make sure to replace it so you're always ready to go. Make sure it’s fashionable; it shouldn't be an old bag you have laying around the house you wouldn't want to be caught dead with.

2) Gym Clothes - Working out in cute gym clothes will make you feel great. So dump that old t shirt and mesh shorts and get cute gym clothes. You don't have to spend a lot of money on them either!

Women's Xersion, JCPenney, $14.99-$50

3) Water Bottle - Seems like a no-brainer, but make sure you get one and stay hydrated! Get one that you can make a protein shake in or just fill up with H20.

Blender Bottle, BlenderBottle.com, $9.99

4) Snacks! Pack a protein bar or fruit. You will get hungry after you work out, and you don't want to undo your hard work by eating a bad meal, so make sure to have a protein bar and some fruit on hand so you're filling your body up with good nutrition.

5) Toiletries - Pack some travel sized toiletries in case you want to shower at the gym. No time for showering? Make sure to have some dry shampoo, face wipes, hair ties, bandaids, makeup and deodorant on hand! Especially if you're planning on working out at lunch time, you want to be able to go back to work and still look presentable.

6) Headphones - Make sure to get a good pair of headphones - this way you can make a fun playlist or watch your favorite show while on the treadmill.

Bose SoundSport in ear headphones, $99.99, Bose.com

7) Sneakers & socks - Also a no-brainer, but make sure to get a pair that will give you support and look good! Always have an extra pair of socks and make sure to pack a zip lock bag to put in your sweaty clothes and socks into.

8) Phone armband - Don't like to keep your phone in the gym locker? Get an armband and you can listen to tunes or your favorite podcast. You can also download some fitness apps to track your workout performance. Polaroid Light Up Armband $9.99, JCPenney

9) Microfiber Towel - Even though the gym usually provides towels for after showering or to put on a machine, pack a microfiber towel which will be good to wipe up sweat, and keep you cool.