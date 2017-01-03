65-year-old Bronx man with schizophrenia reported missing since Sunday

Posted 1:58 AM, January 3, 2017, by

WEST FARMS, the Bronx – A silver alert has been issued for 65-year-old Bronx man with schizophrenia who was reported missing since Sunday afternoon, police said.

Ronald Robinson, 65, was last seen on January 1, 2017. (Photo: NYPD)

Ronald Robinson, 65, was last seen on January 1, 2017. (Photo: NYPD)

Ronald Robinson, who also has developmental disabilities, was last seen at his West Farms residence on Vyse Avenue around 2:30 p.m., the NYPD said.

He is described to be about 5 feet 11 inches tall, 157 pounds with brown eyes. He was last seen wearing great sweatpants, a plaid shirt, a black-hooded sweatshirt, black boots, black belt and a grey fedora hat.

If you’ve seen him, please call 911.