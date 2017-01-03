65-year-old Bronx man with schizophrenia reported missing since Sunday

WEST FARMS, the Bronx – A silver alert has been issued for 65-year-old Bronx man with schizophrenia who was reported missing since Sunday afternoon, police said.

Ronald Robinson, who also has developmental disabilities, was last seen at his West Farms residence on Vyse Avenue around 2:30 p.m., the NYPD said.

He is described to be about 5 feet 11 inches tall, 157 pounds with brown eyes. He was last seen wearing great sweatpants, a plaid shirt, a black-hooded sweatshirt, black boots, black belt and a grey fedora hat.

If you’ve seen him, please call 911.