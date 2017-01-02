JFK experiencing 90 minute delays amid U.S. Customs system outages

NEW YORK — Thousands of holiday travelers experienced long lines and delays due to a U.S. Customs and Border Protection system outage on Monday.

“U.S. Customs and Border Protection is experiencing a temporary outage with its processing systems at various airports of entry and taking immediate action to address the technology disruption,” read a statement from a CBP representative.

As of 10 p.m., JFK Airport was experiencing 90 minute delays while Newark Airport had minor delays.

CBP officers were forced to process international travelers using “alternative procedures” until the systems were back online.

“Travelers at some ports of entry are experiencing longer than usual wait times and CBP officers are working to process travelers as quickly as possible while maintaining the highest levels of security,” said CBP.

The official Twitter account of Miami National Airport tweeted about the outage.

Please be advised, @CustomsBorder outage is nationwide. They are working to restore. Thanks for your patience. — Miami Int'l Airport (@iflymia) January 2, 2017

Frustrated travelers took to social media to air their grievances about the outages.

Customs line at Atlanta airport snaking around multiple wings of building. Supposedly homeland security system down pic.twitter.com/EtSMhWHQgV — Jordana Merran (@JordanaMerran) January 3, 2017

Nightmare at the #Miami airport for all incoming int'l flights: all systems were down at immigration. Hours of wait #miamiairport pic.twitter.com/MOorFyfv9x — Sarah (@iLoveSassou) January 3, 2017

It was not immediately clear how many airports were impacted by the outages.

This is a developing story, check back for updated information.