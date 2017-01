OZONE PARK, Queens – One of the victims in a double shooting in Queens has died, according to police.

It happened at 104-35 124th St. around 4 a.m., police said.

Two men were shot as part of an attempted robbery in Ozone Park, police said. They were taken to local hospitals where one of them died.

The slain man is believed to be the first shooting homicide victim of 2017 in New York City.

The investigation is ongoing.