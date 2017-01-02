Trio steals $6M worth of jewelry in midtown heist: NYPD

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MIDTOWN, Manhattan — Three men are wanted in a multi-million dollar jewelry heist in midtown on New Year's Eve.

Police say the trio broke into KGK Holdings jewelry wholesaler located at 70 W. 36th St., around 10 p.m.

The suspects used a pry-bar and hammer to gain entry to the building.

Once they were inside, the suspects allegedly grabbed jewelry from two safes. The jewelry is valued at approximately $6 million. It was not immediately clear what types of jewelry were stolen.

Surveillance video has been released showing the suspects inside of the store.

Anyone with information is urged to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS. People can also submit their tips on the Crime Stoppers website or send a text 274637 (CRIMES) and then enter TIP577.

All calls will remain confidential.