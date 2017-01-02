Off-duty New Rochelle officer charged in fatal White Plains crash

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. — An off-duty New Rochelle police officer has been charged after his passenger was killed in a Monday morning crash in White Plains.

It happened around 3 a.m. when 27-year-old Harry Kyreakedes crashed his Jeep Cherokee into a tree on Mamaroneck Avenue, according to White Plains Public Safety Commissioner David Chong.

Authorities say Kyreakedes had a blood-alcohol content of .23, nearly three times the legal limit.

His passenger, 27-year-old Isaac Ward, was transported to the local hospital where he was pronounced dead. Kyreakedes was also transported to the hospital where he underwent surgery to his legs.

He has been charged with vehicular manslaughter and driving while intoxicated.

Roads in the area were slick from the rain, police say. It is unknown how fast Kyreakedes was driving.