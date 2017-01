FOXHURST, the Bronx — A 42-year-old man was fatally stabbed in a Bronx home Monday morning, according to police.

Officers responded to a home at Hoe Avenue and Freeman Street around 6 a.m., police said.

A 42-year-old man suffering stab wounds in the head and chest was located and transported to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

No arrests have been made, and investigators are working to determine a motive.