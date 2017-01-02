Drunk driver, 24, arrested in New Year’s Day crash that killed Brooklyn man: NYPD

BENSONHURST, Brooklyn – Police arrested a man who allegedly drove drunk and crashed into a car, killing one of the passengers inside three hours after the new year rang in.

It happened at the intersection of Avenue P and West 2nd Street at 3 a.m. Sunday, police said.

A preliminary investigation revealed a 2008 Toyota operated by a 66-year-old man was traveling westbound on Avenue P and was making a left turn when it was struck by a 2015 Infinity driven by 24-year-old Michael Peter that was traveling eastbound on Avenue P, police said. A 56-year-old man, later identified as Abraham Shmailov, who was seated in the rear of the Toyota sustained body and head injuries as a result of the crash. He was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The drivers were hospitalized in stable condition.

Peter, was taken into custody and later charged with vehicular manslaughter, criminally negligent homicide, DWI and DWAI, police said.