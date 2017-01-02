Blame flies over Mariah Carey`s botched New Year’s Eve performance

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK — Mariah Carey's live performance in Times Square for the "New Year's Rockin' Eve" special turned out to be an epic fail. Days later, it still has everyone talking.

Her representatives are claiming the diva was sabotaged, and Dick Clark Productions is fighting back.

At several points during her performance, Carey can be seen fidgeting with her ear piece.

Carey's team blames the show's producers, saying they "set her up to fail" with a faulty ear piece and the technical issues were created to produce drama.

The production company isn't taking the startling claims lightly.

DCP released a statement saying in part:

"As the premier producer of live television events for nearly 50 years, we pride ourselves on our reputation and long-standing relationships with artists. To suggest that DCP (Dick Clark Productions), as producer of music shows including the American Music Awards, Billboard Music Awards, New Year's Rockin' Eve and Academy of Country Music Awards, would ever intentionally compromise the success of any artist is defamatory, outrageous and frankly absurd."

The production company went on to say they "have the utmost respect for Ms. Carey as an artist and acknowledge her tremendous accomplishments in the industry."

Unlike other performers that night, including Gloria Estefan, Carey reportedly did not participate in a rehearsal. Some say that would've made the difference and prevented the huge embarrassment and ensuing controversy.

Carey's awkward appearance was in front of almost two million people in Times Square and millions more watching from home.

"On Twitter, Mariah brushed it off as if it were one big joke but now this public blame game is not looking good for either side it's actually really shocking her people would claims she's being sabotaged," said Hollywood Life's Katrina Mitzeliotis.

The show started out with Carey appearing out of big feathers held up by her backup dancers. Carey began with her rendition of Auld Lang Syne. Then things quickly went horribly wrong with the next song, her hit "Emotions."

She seemingly did not remember the lyrics and asked for a monitor to be turned on.

At one point, she tried to sing. Then stopped saying "it is what it is" and she's "trying to be a good sport here."

She then turned the mic to the crowd.

"I'm going to let the audience sing," said Carey.

That didn't work. Neither did lip syncing to the next song "We Belong Together."

She again stops singing and you could hear the pre-recorded track and Carey puts her mic down at one point.

Carey seemed resigned to the disastrous performance, saying "It doesn't get any better."

"You have to take into account the conditions going on, you're in Times Square it's very crowded and loud even though Dick Clark Productions is saying she could hear fine on stage, her team saying she couldn't with all the screaming. It's not your typical concert venue," said Mitzeliotis.

Carey for her part tweeted"

"S--- happens. Have a happy and healthy New Year everybody. Here's to making more headlines in 2017."

"Although Mariah initially brushed this off I don't think she realized what a viral sensation this would be it's all anyone is talking about," said Mitzeliotis.

Indeed, Carey is not the only one tweeting. Her New Year's Eve stumble lit up social media.

"Even Milli Vanilli is embarrassed by Mariah Carey's debacle," one Twitter user wrote.

"Who did Mariah Carey kiss at midnight? Her career goodbye," said another.

But Mitzeliotis doesn't believe this is the end for Carey.

"Many are saying Mariah Carey's career is the latest victim taken by 2016. I think the reason we are still talking about it is when it comes to Mariah, there are two groups of people," said Mitzeliotis. "There are her loyal fans and there are people who love to hate her. It's important to note Mariah is still a diva. She still sells out venues consistently. I think Mariah needs to go out there at her next performance and sing and totally kill it."