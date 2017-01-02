Advisories issued: Freezing rain could create icy roads on first Monday commute of 2017

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK – Commuters traveling to work on the first Monday of 2017 could face slippery roads on the way.

On Monday morning, an area of precipitation heads toward the tri-state area. With temps still stranded below freezing in spots away from shore, look for some wintry precipitation within.

Snow, sleet, and especially freezing rain are possible in areas west and southwest of the city (north of town may not see much until later this morning when it warms up a bit more). Advisories have been issued, especially since the timing coincides with rush hour. Watch for icy spots in those prone areas, and perhaps delay your travel as it gets better out there.

Light rain and drizzle dominate the day otherwise with an onshore flow and highs in the 40s. Tuesday looks windy and wetter with some milder temps.

Wednesday is the last of the mild temps for a while with sun and highs in the 40s. Then look for much colder temperatures the rest of the week. Despite looking dry, Thursday and Friday have highs in the 30s.

There is the threat of true wintry weather by the weekend with accumulating snow possible.