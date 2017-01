SUNNYSIDE, Queens — Two people were pinned during a multivehicle crash in Queens Monday afternoon, according to FDNY.

The crash occurred westbound on the Queens Midtown Expressway approaching Interstate 278, in the Sunnyside area, around 1:40 p.m., fire officials said.

Two people were pinned and removed by 2 p.m.

Both were hospitalized, according to FDNY. Their conditions remain unknown.