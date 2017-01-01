U.S. Virgin Islands will give you money toward vacationing there

NEW YORK — The U.S. Virgin Islands are issuing hundreds of dollars in gift cards to people who book a trip to the islands.

As part of the 100 year anniversary of Transfer Day, travelers can get $300 of spending credits for historical and cultural tours of the islands as well as activities. Offers are available in St. Croix, St. John and St. Thomas.

Transfer Day is a holiday celebrated on March 31 when Denmark transferred the Virgin Islands to the United States for $25 million in gold. According to the official USVI website, the islands saw a surge in tourism when the United States imposed an embargo on Cuba in 1959.

Travelers can book the trip through Oct. 1, 2017. The travel window is from Jan. 2, 2017 to Dec. 31, 2017.

If you visit in March, you’ll get a commemorative “Centennial” souvenir.

There is a minimum stay of three nights at participating hotels.

For more information go to the VisitUSVI website.