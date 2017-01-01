Prosecutors: NJ man beaten with stones, body left in trash can

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. — Prosecutors say an Atlantic City man used stones to fatally beat another man and then left his body in a trash can.

Thomas Green faces murder and weapons charges in the death of 52-year-old city resident Ricky Ward. Bail was set at $1 million cash for Green, and it wasn’t known Sunday if he’s retained an attorney.

Atlantic County prosecutors say the 64-year-old Green hit Ward in the head “multiple times” with the stones. But they haven’t disclosed a motive for the attack.

Atlantic City police were notified around 8:40 a.m. Saturday that a man’s body had been found in a trash can on Adriatic Avenue. The subsequent investigation led to Green’s arrest about nine hours later.

Green faces a possible life sentence if convicted on the murder charge.