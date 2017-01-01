Police release photos of vehicle in Brooklyn fatal hit-and-run

BROWNSVILLE, Brooklyn — Police have released two photos of the car they believe fatally struck a woman and kept driving in Brooklyn.

Evedette Sanchez, 39, was walking across Louisiana Avenue in the Brownsville section of the borough when she was struck by an SUV traveling westbound on Flatlands Avenue around 7:15 p.m. Wednesday.

Sanchez was rushed to an area hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Just eight months before her death, her husband was also struck by a hit-and-run driver. The driver who struck him was never found.

Police have dispersed two photos showing the green Chevrolet Suburban in connection with the incident. The car has oversized rims.

Anyone with information is urged to call the NYPD Crime Stopper's Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS. The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stopper's website or sending a text message to 274637 and then entering TIP577. All calls will remain anonymous.